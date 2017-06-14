Story highlights Ronaldo will prove his innocence, says Real

(CNN) Real Madrid says it has "full confidence" in Cristiano Ronaldo after their star player was accused by prosecutors in Spain of defrauding Spanish authorities of $16.4 million in tax.

The Spanish club said it was "absolutely convinced" that the 32-year-old forward will prove his "total innocence."

"Cristiano Ronaldo has always shown since his arrival at Real Madrid CF, in July 2009, a clear will to fulfill all his tax obligations," said the club on its website.

"Real Madrid CF hopes that the Justice will act as quickly as possible so that its innocence can be demonstrated as soon as possible."

Ronaldo has won the Champions League four times.

