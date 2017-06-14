(CNN) Family and friends of Grenfell Tower residents took to social media with appeals for help finding loved ones after the west London highrise caught fire Wednesday morning.

Artist Khadija Saye was reported missing by British Labour politician David Lammy. Her work is on display at the 57th Venice Biennale.

Lammy said in a Facebook post that Saye lives on the 20th floor with her mother.

"Khadija is the mentee and employee of my wife, a dear friend of our family, a beautiful soul and an outstanding emerging artist."

The Italian Foreign Ministry said two Italians are missing. They are believed to be Marco Gottardi and his girlfriend, Gloria Trevisan, based on information from Gottardi's cousin.

