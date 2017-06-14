(CNN) Almost immediately after reports emerged of a massive fire engulfing a 24-storey high-rise in West London on Wednesday morning, Londoners took to social media platforms offering whatever assistance they could to displaced strangers in their time of need.

Many had cups of tea ready for those affected, as well as free rides, safe spaces and toilets.

Anyone affected by #GrenfellTower we have a spare room very close to #latimerroad get in touch if you need a bed, tea or someting stronger! — Uncle Vibes (@UncleVibes) June 14, 2017

#LatimerRoad #grenfellfire I'm 5 mins away and have plenty of tea and coffee if anyone is stuck. — Horse Latitudes (@LorseHatitudes) June 14, 2017

British singer Lily Allen was one of those who quickly jumped on Twitter as the tragedy was unfolding, writing: "If anyone need a bed or a lift, or tea tweet me and I'll follow back. #NorthKensington"

If anyone need a bed or a lift, or tea tweet me and I'll follow back. #NorthKensington — lily #labourtine🎈 (@lilyallen) June 14, 2017

Another singer, Rita Ora, said the fire happened in her neighborhood and "couldn't believe" what had happened. "I used to play in that block -- I want to do all I can to help," she wrote on Instagram.

This is my neighbourhood I can't believe this is happening. My prayers are with everybody involved my heart is beating so fast. I used to play in that block - I want to do all I can do to help. A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Jun 14, 2017 at 2:45am PDT