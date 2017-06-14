London's Borough Market reopens after terror attack

London (CNN) Traders, police, tourists and locals gathered for a moment of silence at London's Borough Market on Wednesday morning before ringing the opening bell for the first time since the terror attack there 11 days ago.

The normally bustling marketplace, packed with stalls peddling everything from artisan breads to aromatic curries and British charcuterie, had been boarded up since a vehicle and knife attack on June 3 left eight people dead.

Uplifting atmos and phenomenal support and love here at @boroughmarket this morning. Good to have you back. pic.twitter.com/tyVSMID3X7 — Sarah Lavelle (@InnatelyN8) June 14, 2017

Donald Hyslop, chair of the Trustees of Borough Market, said the reopening marked the start of the "healing process" for the community.

"While the victims of last week's terror attack will never be forgotten, and while the trauma experienced by this community will weigh heavily for a long time to come, it is essential for the well-being of everyone associated with Borough Market that we return to at least a semblance of normality as soon as we can," Hyslop said in a statement.

"The stalls will open, customers will start to arrive, and the healing process will begin," Hyslop said. "That healing process will require a vast well of empathy and support -- something that we know exists here in abundance."

Cyclists drink beer outside the Southwark Tavern which reopened for business on Sunday.

