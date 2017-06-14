London's Borough Market reopens after terror attack

London (CNN) Traders, tourists and locals will link arms and observe a moment of silence at London's Borough Market on Wednesday morning before ringing the opening bell for the first time since the terror attack there 11 days ago.

The normally bustling marketplace, packed with stalls peddling everything from artisan breads to aromatic curries and British charcuterie, has been boarded up since a vehicle and knife attack on June 3 left eight people dead.

Just days earlier, bullet holes were still visible in the shutters of some stall where police fired on three knife-wielding assailants as they stormed nearby restaurants and pubs. The men, who have since been identified by police , were shot dead just under Borough Market's iconic Stoney Street entrance.

Cyclists drink beer outside the Southwark Tavern which reopened for business on Sunday.

Many walking to work through the area on Wednesday would have passed by a blue and white 'Take Courage' sign -- a relic of the Courage & Co. brewery, which feels more poignant in the wake of the attack.

"While the victims of last week's terror attack will never be forgotten, and while the trauma experienced by this community will weigh heavily for a long time to come, it is essential for the well-being of everyone associated with Borough Market that we return to at least a semblance of normality as soon as we can," Donald Hyslop, chair of the Trustees of Borough Market, said in a statement.

A security guard stands at a cordon at an entrance to Borough Market on Sunday.

