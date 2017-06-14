London Grenfell Tower residents raised concerns months before fire

Story highlights Residents raised concerns over fire safety last year

Building recently underwent an $11M refurbishment

(CNN) Grenfell Tower was intended to be among the jewels of an $85 million (£67 million) urban regeneration scheme carried out by the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

But on Wednesday, as an enormous fire gutted the 24-story residential block, it emerged that local residents' groups had expressed concerns about safety going back several years.

Originally constructed in 1974, the residential tower block had recently undergone a massive $11M (£8.6M) refurbishment carried out by private developers Rydon.

According to the local authority's website , these large-scale works included the installation of "insulated exterior cladding, new double-glazed windows and a new communal heating system, with the goal of improving energy efficiency."

