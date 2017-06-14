Breaking News

London Grenfell Tower residents raised concerns months before fire

By Steve George, CNN

Updated 9:00 AM ET, Wed June 14, 2017

Twitter user @Natalie_Oxford uploaded this image of the fire
Twitter user @Natalie_Oxford uploaded this image of the fire

    How the West London fire unfolded

  • Residents raised concerns over fire safety last year
  • Building recently underwent an $11M refurbishment

(CNN)Grenfell Tower was intended to be among the jewels of an $85 million (£67 million) urban regeneration scheme carried out by the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

But on Wednesday, as an enormous fire gutted the 24-story residential block, it emerged that local residents' groups had expressed concerns about safety going back several years.
Originally constructed in 1974, the residential tower block had recently undergone a massive $11M (£8.6M) refurbishment carried out by private developers Rydon.
    According to the local authority's website, these large-scale works included the installation of "insulated exterior cladding, new double-glazed windows and a new communal heating system, with the goal of improving energy efficiency."
    Notably, redevelopment of the building included provisions for improvements to the "smoke/fire safety and ventilation works."
    However, in a blog post dated November 20, 2016, a residents group, the Grenfell Action Group (GAC), highlighted ongoing concerns among residents over the safety of the building, managed by the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organization (KCTMO) on behalf of the borough.
    The blog post argued that only "a catastrophic event will expose the ineptitude and incompetence of our landlord ... and bring an end to the dangerous living conditions and neglect of health and safety legislation that they inflict upon their tenants and leaseholders."
    Terry O'Neil, former head of fire engineering at London Fire Brigade, told CNN that the fire in the building appears to have "spread rapidly from the outside of the building", which was "very unusual".
    Robert Black, Chief Executive of KCTMO, said in a statement that the loss of life at Grenfell Tower was "heartbreaking" and that staff were supporting residents."We will issue a further statement in due course," he said. The statement did not address the residents' allegations.
    The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea issued a statement early Wednesday saying that its main focus was the rescue operation. "The cause of the fire will be fully investigated and we will keep people informed," it said.
    Rydon, the developers, said refurbishment work met "all required building control, fire regulation and health and safety standards."
    Residents' concerns appeared to be focused on KCTMO's fire safety record.
    In October 2015 a fire ripped through another KCTMO property, the nearby 14-story Adair Tower in North Kensington, a "serious incident" according to official reports "which resulted in 16 residents requiring hospital treatment for the effects of smoke inhalation."
    After the Adair Tower fire, KCTMO had been issued with two enforcement motices to install "self-closing devices on all flat entrance doors" and review communal staircases and ventilation in the lift lobbies to ensure staircases are "available for use by residents and attending fire crews." According to minutes of a KCTMO board meeting in July 2016 said works were carried out to address the issues raised in the enforcement notices.
    Burning debris falls from the 24-story Grenfell Tower in the White City district of London as a massive fire engulfed the building early in the morning on Wednesday, June 14. London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, has declared the fire a major incident as more than 200 firefighters tackle the blaze and at least 50 people are receive hospital treatment.
    Burning debris falls from the 24-story Grenfell Tower in the White City district of London as a massive fire engulfed the building early in the morning on Wednesday, June 14. London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, has declared the fire a major incident as more than 200 firefighters tackle the blaze and at least 50 people are receive hospital treatment.
    Smoke rises from the Grenfell Tower after a fire engulfed the building in the early morning hours.
    Smoke rises from the Grenfell Tower after a fire engulfed the building in the early morning hours.
    A woman runs near paramedics working near the fire at the Grenfell Tower. At least 30 people were taken to five London hospitals but it was not clear how many were still trapped. London fire commissioner Dany Cotton said there had been a number of deaths, and the incident was unprecedented in her 29-year career.
    A woman runs near paramedics working near the fire at the Grenfell Tower. At least 30 people were taken to five London hospitals but it was not clear how many were still trapped. London fire commissioner Dany Cotton said there had been a number of deaths, and the incident was unprecedented in her 29-year career.
    Witnesses reported terrifying accounts of people trapped in the tower in Lancaster West Estate in North Kensington. Some people were reported to have jumped from the tower.
    Witnesses reported terrifying accounts of people trapped in the tower in Lancaster West Estate in North Kensington. Some people were reported to have jumped from the tower.
    A woman cries as she tries to locate a missing relative.
    A woman cries as she tries to locate a missing relative.
    Firefighters work to bring the blaze under control.
    Firefighters work to bring the blaze under control.
    Emergency service members work at the scene.
    Emergency service members work at the scene.
    Michael Paramasivan and his daughter Thea Kavanagh managed to escape the fire.
    Michael Paramasivan and his daughter Thea Kavanagh managed to escape the fire.
    Police stand near debris on the ground.
    Police stand near debris on the ground.
    People watch as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire on June 14 in west London.
    People watch as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire on June 14 in west London.
    A security cordon holds people back as Grenfell Tower burns.
    A security cordon holds people back as Grenfell Tower burns.
    Firefighters are battling the massive fire.
    Firefighters are battling the massive fire.
    People watch as smoke rises from the high-rise.
    People watch as smoke rises from the high-rise.
    Emergency personnel prepare in an open area near the fire.
    Emergency personnel prepare in an open area near the fire.
    Local council leader Nick Paget-Brown said the authorities are still trying to "establish how many people have been injured or, sadly, lost their lives."
    Local council leader Nick Paget-Brown said the authorities are still trying to "establish how many people have been injured or, sadly, lost their lives."
    Children wear masks that were distributed near the site of the fire.
    Children wear masks that were distributed near the site of the fire.
    Smoke could be seen billowing over the heads of residents who gathered in nearby streets in West London to watch the blaze, which broke out in the early hours of the morning.
    Smoke could be seen billowing over the heads of residents who gathered in nearby streets in West London to watch the blaze, which broke out in the early hours of the morning.
    Police officers on nearby Bradley Road asked people to step back so they could expand the cordon and make more space for emergency services.
    Police officers on nearby Bradley Road asked people to step back so they could expand the cordon and make more space for emergency services.
    Residents of Whitchurch Road watch smoke streaming from the tower.
    Residents of Whitchurch Road watch smoke streaming from the tower.
    Emergency services respond to the fire.
    Emergency services respond to the fire.
    Residents evacuated from nearby Barandon Walk wait outside their building. They were evacuated around 2 a.m. Police told them heat emanating from the fire could affect the structure of their building.
    Residents evacuated from nearby Barandon Walk wait outside their building. They were evacuated around 2 a.m. Police told them heat emanating from the fire could affect the structure of their building.
    Witness Michael Kyriakou told CNN the fire spread quickly, with one side of the building ablaze around 15 minutes after it started. "Within an hour it had engulfed the top part of the building," he said. "There are people in bathrobes and slippers all around us, so hopefully as many as possible got out."
    Witness Michael Kyriakou told CNN the fire spread quickly, with one side of the building ablaze around 15 minutes after it started. "Within an hour it had engulfed the top part of the building," he said. "There are people in bathrobes and slippers all around us, so hopefully as many as possible got out."
    The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea has activated a "major emergency plan" in response to the blaze.
    The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea has activated a "major emergency plan" in response to the blaze.
    Located between the wealthy neighborhood of Notting Hill and the White City social housing estate, Grenfell Tower was home to 125 families, according to local councilor Robert Atkinson. Many were council tenants -- residents whose housing is subsided by the local government.
    All of the building's 120 apartment units were occupied throughout the refurbishment process, according to the borough website.
    The London Fire Brigade said it was too early to speculate on the cause of the fire. " A full investigation will need to be undertaken at the first possible opportunity to establish exactly what happened and what can be done to prevent such an incident happening again.