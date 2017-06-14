(CNN) Justin Bieber is on one of the hottest songs of the year, but he doesn't know the words.

The Biebs appears on Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi and reggaetón star Daddy Yankee's "Despacito."

The song is sung in Spanish (the title means slowly in Spanish), and it recently hit number one on Billboard's Hot 100.

Naturally, since it's such a hot summer jam, fans have been wanting Bieber to perform it.

