Justin Bieber might want to learn 'Despacito' lyrics

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 10:17 AM ET, Wed June 14, 2017

Justin Bieber performs on stage during the One Love Manchester Benefit Concert at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England.
(CNN)Justin Bieber is on one of the hottest songs of the year, but he doesn't know the words.

The Biebs appears on Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi and reggaetón star Daddy Yankee's "Despacito."
The song is sung in Spanish (the title means slowly in Spanish), and it recently hit number one on Billboard's Hot 100.
    Naturally, since it's such a hot summer jam, fans have been wanting Bieber to perform it.
    The trouble is, he doesn't know the lyrics.
    At the recent Summerburst Festival 2017 held in Stockholm, Sweden, Bieber told the crowd he couldn't sing the song.
    "I can't do 'Despacito,'" Bieber said on stage. "I don't even know it."
    That didn't go over well as someone threw a bottle at him from the audience, which he ducked.
    "Don't throw things at me please," Bieber said.
    It's not the first time Bieber pleaded "Lo siento, no hablo español."
    Back in May, he tried to fake the lyrics at New York City nightclub 1 Oak .

    "I don't know the words, so I say 'Dorito,'" Bieber ad-libbed as he appeared with the Chainsmokers.