Story highlights 'Batman & Robin' was not received well

The director takes full responsibility

(CNN) It's been 20 years, but the director of "Batman & Robin" is really sorry.

Outspoken fans of the DC Comics franchise objected to pretty much everything in the 1997 movie -- from the casting of George Clooney as Batman to the nipples on his bat suit.

"I want to apologize to every fan that was disappointed because I think I owe them that," he said.

Schumacher took full responsibility for the film landing with a fizzle.

Read More