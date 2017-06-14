Breaking News

Joel Schumacher apologizes for 'Batman & Robin'

Adam West, left, and Burt Ward portrayed the Dynamic Duo in the wildly popular 1960s TV series &quot;Batman.&quot; Click through to see other actors who have played the Caped Crusader of Gotham City.
Adam West, left, and Burt Ward portrayed the Dynamic Duo in the wildly popular 1960s TV series "Batman." Click through to see other actors who have played the Caped Crusader of Gotham City.
Lewis Wilson is famous for being the first actor to play Batman in 1943&#39;s &quot;Batman.&quot; He was the youngest and the least successful of all the Batmen.
Lewis Wilson is famous for being the first actor to play Batman in 1943's "Batman." He was the youngest and the least successful of all the Batmen.
Robert Lowery became the second person to portray the character in the 1949 movie serial &quot;Batman and Robin.&quot; Although he never played the character in another movie, he did guest star on an episode of &quot;The Adventures of Superman.&quot; This was the first time a Batman actor and a Superman actor shared the screen.
Robert Lowery became the second person to portray the character in the 1949 movie serial "Batman and Robin." Although he never played the character in another movie, he did guest star on an episode of "The Adventures of Superman." This was the first time a Batman actor and a Superman actor shared the screen.
Twenty years after Adam West&#39;s Batman came Michael Keaton in Tim Burton&#39;s 1989 &quot;Batman.&quot; He played more of a dark, explosive Batman, the opposite of West&#39;s goofy type. Keaton&#39;s performance in the movie received favorable reviews, and he became the first actor to reprise the role in 1992&#39;s &quot;Batman Returns&quot; with Danny DeVito as the Penguin.
Twenty years after Adam West's Batman came Michael Keaton in Tim Burton's 1989 "Batman." He played more of a dark, explosive Batman, the opposite of West's goofy type. Keaton's performance in the movie received favorable reviews, and he became the first actor to reprise the role in 1992's "Batman Returns" with Danny DeVito as the Penguin.
When the franchise changed directors, it also changed actors. Val Kilmer became one of the more forgettable Batmen in 1995&#39;s &quot;Batman Forever.&quot; Director &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ew.com/ew/article/0,,20610393_292752,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Joel Schumacher called Kilmer&lt;/a&gt; &quot;childish and impossible&quot; to work with. He was destined to be a one-term superhero and left the Batcave for good rather than filming &quot;Batman &amp;amp; Robin.&quot;
When the franchise changed directors, it also changed actors. Val Kilmer became one of the more forgettable Batmen in 1995's "Batman Forever." Director Joel Schumacher called Kilmer "childish and impossible" to work with. He was destined to be a one-term superhero and left the Batcave for good rather than filming "Batman & Robin."
Handsome, up-and-coming actor George Clooney was cast as the Caped Crusader in 1997&#39;s &quot;Batman &amp;amp; Robin.&quot; The film received some of the worst reviews, and Clooney once joked that he helped to kill the franchise. Although the film did nothing to hurt Clooney&#39;s career, it frequently is cited among one of the worst films of all time. Chris O&#39;Donnell, left, portrayed Robin.
Handsome, up-and-coming actor George Clooney was cast as the Caped Crusader in 1997's "Batman & Robin." The film received some of the worst reviews, and Clooney once joked that he helped to kill the franchise. Although the film did nothing to hurt Clooney's career, it frequently is cited among one of the worst films of all time. Chris O'Donnell, left, portrayed Robin.
After the disaster of &quot;Batman &amp;amp; Robin,&quot; the franchise was destined to remain a joke until director Christopher Nolan came along to reinvent the role and finally make the Dark Knight, well, dark. Christian Bale became the new Batman in 2005&#39;s &quot;Batman Begins,&quot; 2008&#39;s &quot;The Dark Knight&quot; and finally &quot;The Dark Knight Rises&quot; in 2012. Though the films were extremely successful, Bale&#39;s Batman voice was often criticized and would get even more gravelly and bizarre throughout the three films.
After the disaster of "Batman & Robin," the franchise was destined to remain a joke until director Christopher Nolan came along to reinvent the role and finally make the Dark Knight, well, dark. Christian Bale became the new Batman in 2005's "Batman Begins," 2008's "The Dark Knight" and finally "The Dark Knight Rises" in 2012. Though the films were extremely successful, Bale's Batman voice was often criticized and would get even more gravelly and bizarre throughout the three films.
Ben Affleck co-stars as Batman in Zack Snyder&#39;s &quot;Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice,&quot; which opens March 25.
Ben Affleck co-stars as Batman in Zack Snyder's "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice," which opens March 25.
(CNN)It's been 20 years, but the director of "Batman & Robin" is really sorry.

Outspoken fans of the DC Comics franchise objected to pretty much everything in the 1997 movie -- from the casting of George Clooney as Batman to the nipples on his bat suit.
In a recent interview with Vice, "Batman & Robin" director Joel Schumacher offered up a mea culpa.
    "I want to apologize to every fan that was disappointed because I think I owe them that," he said.
    Schumacher took full responsibility for the film landing with a fizzle.
    "A lot of it was my choice," he said. "No one is responsible for my mistakes but me."
    Part of the issue, the director said, was that "Batman Forever" actor Val Kilmer quit the project to take a role in "The Island of Dr. Moreau."
    Clooney came into play due to his popularity and Bob Daly, chief executive at Warner Bros. at the time, wanted Clooney
    "[Clooney] was an obvious choice because he was a rising star on 'ER,'" Schumacher said. "I had a talk with him and he was like, 'Alright, if you do it I'll do it.'"
    Schumacher said audiences had understandably high expectations after "Batman Forever." But after "Batman & Robin" released, the reaction was swift and harsh.
    "I was scum. It was like I had murdered a baby," Schumacher recalled.
    As for those nipples on the bat suit? It turns out that particular costume feature was inspired by history.
    "By the time 'Batman Forever' came around, rubber molding had become so much more advanced," Schumacher explained. "So, I said 'Let's make it anatomical' and gave photos of those Greek statues and those incredible anatomical drawings you see in medical books. He did the nipples and when I looked at them, I thought, that's cool."