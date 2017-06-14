Witnesses say 'no warning' was given in London building blaze

(CNN) Michael Paramasivan was watching a film in bed in his Grenfell Tower apartment when he smelled something "plastic-y."

"I heard shouting, 'It's getting bigger, it's getting bigger!'," he told CNN Wednesday.

By the time he had grabbed his daughter and ran down the stairs, Paramasivan said half the building was on fire and the other half was catching fast.

"If I'd fallen asleep, we would have all been dead ... There weren't no warning, there weren't no proper noise to let us know what was happening. We lost everything. Everything in the house is gone," he said.

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea has activated a "major emergency plan" in response to the blaze.

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea has activated a "major emergency plan" in response to the blaze.

Witness Michael Kyriakou told CNN the fire spread quickly, with one side of the building ablaze around 15 minutes after it started. "Within an hour it had engulfed the top part of the building," he said. "There are people in bathrobes and slippers all around us, so hopefully as many as possible got out."

Witness Michael Kyriakou told CNN the fire spread quickly, with one side of the building ablaze around 15 minutes after it started. "Within an hour it had engulfed the top part of the building," he said. "There are people in bathrobes and slippers all around us, so hopefully as many as possible got out."

Residents evacuated from nearby Barandon Walk wait outside their building. They were evacuated around 2 a.m. Police told them heat emanating from the fire could affect the structure of their building.

Residents evacuated from nearby Barandon Walk wait outside their building. They were evacuated around 2 a.m. Police told them heat emanating from the fire could affect the structure of their building.

Police officers on nearby Bradley Road asked people to step back so they could expand the cordon and make more space for emergency services.

Police officers on nearby Bradley Road asked people to step back so they could expand the cordon and make more space for emergency services.

Smoke could be seen billowing over the heads of residents who gathered in nearby streets in West London to watch the blaze, which broke out in the early hours of the morning.

Smoke could be seen billowing over the heads of residents who gathered in nearby streets in West London to watch the blaze, which broke out in the early hours of the morning.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle this fire. This is a large and very serious incident and we have deployed numerous resources and specialist appliances," Assistant Commissioner Dan Daly said.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle this fire. This is a large and very serious incident and we have deployed numerous resources and specialist appliances," Assistant Commissioner Dan Daly said.

Local council leader Nick Paget-Brown said the authorities are still trying to "establish how many people have been injured or, sadly, lost their lives."

Local council leader Nick Paget-Brown said the authorities are still trying to "establish how many people have been injured or, sadly, lost their lives."

People watch as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire on June 14 in west London.

People watch as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire on June 14 in west London.

Witnesses reported terrifying accounts of people trapped in the tower in Lancaster West Estate in North Kensington. Some people were reported to have jumped from the tower.

Witnesses reported terrifying accounts of people trapped in the tower in Lancaster West Estate in North Kensington. Some people were reported to have jumped from the tower.

A woman runs near paramedics working near the fire at the Grenfell Tower. At least 30 people were taken to five London hospitals but it was not clear how many were still trapped. London fire commissioner Dany Cotton said there had been a number of deaths, and the incident was unprecedented in her 29-year career.

A woman runs near paramedics working near the fire at the Grenfell Tower. At least 30 people were taken to five London hospitals but it was not clear how many were still trapped. London fire commissioner Dany Cotton said there had been a number of deaths, and the incident was unprecedented in her 29-year career.

Smoke rises from the fire at the Grenfell Tower apartment block in North Kensington, London, on Wednesday, June 14. According to the London Fire Brigade, 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters are working to put out the blaze. Residents in the tower were said to be evacuating and a number of people were treated for a "range of injuries," Metropolitan Police said.

Smoke rises from the fire at the Grenfell Tower apartment block in North Kensington, London, on Wednesday, June 14. According to the London Fire Brigade, 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters are working to put out the blaze. Residents in the tower were said to be evacuating and a number of people were treated for a "range of injuries," Metropolitan Police said.

Many residents who evacuated said the fire had spread incredibly quickly with almost no warning.

Some people told CNN they didn't even hear a fire alarm.

Neighbors woke to screams

Matt Kane, who lives in the building next to the Grenfell Tower, said he was woken by screams and sounds of people running.

"I got dressed, went downstairs and saw a neighbor. She said 'fire' and I thought it was the school across the road. I walked out and saw the tower on fire," he said.

One local man, David Phippen, said he was woken by residents of Grenfell shouting for help, and saw the lights were still on in one side of the building while the other side was in flames.

"I thought there was a row going on," he told CNN. "I came out to my back garden and saw (the fire). You could hear people screaming. Whoever is at the top of (the tower), I pray to god they got out."

Some said the speed of the fire made them nervous about the state of their own buildings. Ubah Yusuf said she and her neighbors, who lived close to Grenfell, would ask their building manager about their own tower block.

"The fire started from the bottom, people on upper floors couldn't get out. I'm worried about my building now," she said. "I'm worried if a fire happens, who is going to help?"

Residents jumped from windows

Numerous witnesses described seeing people trapped inside their apartments; banging on windows, shining lasers and lights or calling for help.

Two women who watched the fire break out said they saw multiple people jump from the top floors of the tower to try to escape.

JUST WATCHED Witness: People were jumping out of windows Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Witness: People were jumping out of windows 01:27

Samira Awil said she had seen multiple bodies, including children, covered in sheets outside Grenfell Tower where they had fallen. "Luckily for me, my little brothers and sister were safe in their beds, but people their age (were) dying," she said.

"We literally watched a man burn to death in his flat," her friend, Tamara Eastmond said. "We saw the flame enter his flat and (overcome) him."

Another witness, Abdullah Barraq Mohidin, said the fire began as a small one "but no one left their houses."

"I can't believe that no one went inside to help them," he said. "There was people trying to break their windows ... a woman and a child waiting for people to help them for three hours. Three hours there shouting for help."

Friends, relations caught in blaze

Local resident Ness Davis said a close friend of hers had been trapped inside in the building. "(When I called) all she said is, 'It's hot, it's hot, it's hot," she told CNN.

JUST WATCHED Report: People trapped in burning building Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Report: People trapped in burning building 02:05

When Davis attempted to contact her friend later on, she didn't answer the phone.

Tales of heroism were already beginning to emerge Wednesday morning. Ayyub Asif told CNN his family lived on the 18th floor and as soon as he saw the flames from his own house, miles away, he ran toward the blaze.

Police wouldn't let him through when he arrived but eventually he made his way inside.

"We brought them out and we held them in our arms, and the paramedics brought them to the hospital," Asif said. "You can't get away from a fire on the 18th floor, but God's grace, they got away."

"Seeing your little cousin in your hands and not breathing properly, it's a mad thing," he said.