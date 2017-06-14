(CNN) Treehouses come in many shapes, whether that's a playhouse for children, a retreat for adults, or an amusement park for Italians in the early 1500s.

Acclaimed architectural writer Philip Jodido introduces a wealth of houses-in-the-trees from across the globe -- designed by famed architects or local craftsmen -- in a neat, new publication: "Tree Houses: Fairy Tale Castles in the Air."

"The tree houses in this book represent a history of buildings that extends back even beyond recorded history," Jodido writes.

Indeed, it is a concept that has its roots firmly in the earth, with early examples dating back to the first century. Fast forward a few thousand years, and there are even drawings amongst these pages for a concept of an aerial village, designed by industrial designer Benoît Fray, to be made in the Alps.

