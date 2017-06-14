Inspired treehouse designs
Hapuku Lodge by Hapuku Lodge Tree Houses (Kaikoura, New Zealand) – With glass windows and more of a traditional structure, some might argue that the five Hapuku Lodge buildings in New Zealand doesn't qualify. However, the structures, made from native wood and copper shingles, sit firmly on top of trees.
Teahouse Tetsu by Terunobu Fukimori (Hokuto, Japan) – Framed by an abundance of cherry blossoms, the Teahouse Tetsu by Terunobu Fukimori looks as though it's from a different world. Of the small house, the designer says: "It looks as though it were a house for a midget from a fairy tale."
UFO Tree Hotel by Inredningsgruppen (Harads, Sweden) – Another Swedish treehouse design and a part of the Harads Tree Hotel, this lightweight structure is dubbed the UFO Tree Hotel for obvious reasons.
Mirrorcube Tree Hotel by Tham & Videgård Arkitekter (Harads, Sweden) – Erected deep inside a forest in northern Sweden, the Mirrorcube Tree hotel is clad in mirrored glass. With a 360-degree view, it was designed by Tham & Videgård for the nearby Brittas Pensionat hotel.
The Yellow Tree House Restaurant by Pacific Environments Architects (Warkworth, New Zealand) – The Yellow Tree House Restaurant takes over 474 square feet and wraps around a 131-foot-high redwood tree in Warkworth, New Zealand. The idea, thought up by Peter Eising, was to find all the products and services required through Yellow Pages listings.
Casa na Arvore by Richard Brunelli (São Paulo, Brazil) – Richard Brunelli is Brazil's leading builder of treehouses, and built this with just one intern using mahogany and teak.
Nicko Bjorn Elliot Tree House (Toronto, Canada) – Supported by three pilotis and built around a pine tree, this house was designed for children by Nicko Bjorn Elliot in Toronto. There is also a pole to slide down should you want to make a quick and stealthy getaway.
The Bialsky Tree House by Pete Nelson and Michael Ince (New York, USA) – The Bialsky Tree House, as it's designer Pete Nelson says, is less of a tree house and "more of a stilt house." Made with artist Michael Ince the house is built from reclaimed wood, and was originally built for the client's children.
