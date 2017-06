-- At least 12 people have died in a huge fire at a London high-rise building . That toll is expected to increase, officials say. Residents were trapped when all 24 floors of Grenfell Tower were engulfed in flames. Questions were raised about whether new exterior cladding contributed to the rapid spread of fire.

-- The Federal Reserve raised a key interest rate by a quarter-point, signaling that the central bank believe the US economy is on solid ground.