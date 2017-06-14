(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Republican Rep. Steve Scalise was among five people who were shot at a GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. The gunman, identified as James T. Hodgkinson, is dead. Read all the details and witness accounts from the shooting.
-- At least 12 people have died in a huge fire at a London high-rise building. That toll is expected to increase, officials say. Residents were trapped when all 24 floors of Grenfell Tower were engulfed in flames. Questions were raised about whether new exterior cladding contributed to the rapid spread of fire.
-- At least three people were killed and an unknown number injured in a shooting at a San Francisco UPS facility, police said. The suspect has a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
-- The Federal Reserve raised a key interest rate by a quarter-point, signaling that the central bank believe the US economy is on solid ground.
-- Jurors in Bill Cosby's indecent assault trial have asked to rehear his accuser's testimony about the night of the alleged assault.
-- The US Coast Guard announced it has found the remains of a ship lost 100 years ago.