Russian teens take to social media as police arrest them

(CNN) Eighteen-year-old Anna Meigan wasn't long at the anti-corruption rally in Moscow before she was picked up by police. She was one of almost 1,400 people detained at protests across the country on Monday, a move that Amnesty International described as an "utter contempt for fundamental human rights."

Meigan and her 16-year-old sister had recently walked out of Pushkinskaya metro station when they were approached by police in riot gear and "dragged" into the back of a police van, Meigan said.

The police -- seemingly irked when a person from a radio station tied to Svoboda, a Ukrainian nationalist party -- approached the women, but they didn't have a chance to talk, Meigan said.

The pair were led into an empty police van and Meigan did what more and more people, from Minnesota to Moscow, are doing in their interactions with police: She hit record.

Soon, the police van began to fill up with protesters, mostly teenagers.

