Breaking News

Japan's 'nature architecture' has deep cultural roots

By Chris Giles, CNN

Updated 8:58 AM ET, Tue June 13, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Some of Japan&#39;s most innovative and forward-looking buildings draw on traditions blurring the line between nature and architecture.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Set midway on a hill in Hiroshima, this chapel designed by Japanese architect Hiroshi Nakamura spirals up toward the sky, while hugging the surrounding environment. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: The nature of building: Japanese architecture blurs the line
Ribbon ChapelSome of Japan's most innovative and forward-looking buildings draw on traditions blurring the line between nature and architecture.

Set midway on a hill in Hiroshima, this chapel designed by Japanese architect Hiroshi Nakamura spirals up toward the sky, while hugging the surrounding environment.
Hide Caption
1 of 17
Primarily a wedding chapel, the building&#39;s two spiral staircases entwine to personify the act of marriage. &quot;Instead of designing something preconceived in the architect&#39;s mind or the designers mind, it&#39;s important to emphasize what nature has to offer,&quot; Nakamura tells CNN.
Photos: The nature of building: Japanese architecture blurs the line
Ribbon ChapelPrimarily a wedding chapel, the building's two spiral staircases entwine to personify the act of marriage. "Instead of designing something preconceived in the architect's mind or the designers mind, it's important to emphasize what nature has to offer," Nakamura tells CNN.
Hide Caption
2 of 17
This house in downtown Hiroshima uses a glass facade to draw attention to natural phenomena such as light, wind and rain.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;You see the light coming through the façade, filtering through the optical glass to create the light patterns on the wall,&quot; explains Nakamura.
Photos: The nature of building: Japanese architecture blurs the line
Optical Glass HouseThis house in downtown Hiroshima uses a glass facade to draw attention to natural phenomena such as light, wind and rain.

"You see the light coming through the façade, filtering through the optical glass to create the light patterns on the wall," explains Nakamura.
Hide Caption
3 of 17
In front of the glass is an indoor garden visible from every room in the house. Light dances through the trees into the living room, and a water-basin skylight creates water patterns on the entrance floor when it rains. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;The architecture emphasizes the natural phenomenon so people can feel that they&#39;re part of nature,&quot; he says.
Photos: The nature of building: Japanese architecture blurs the line
Optical Glass HouseIn front of the glass is an indoor garden visible from every room in the house. Light dances through the trees into the living room, and a water-basin skylight creates water patterns on the entrance floor when it rains.

"The architecture emphasizes the natural phenomenon so people can feel that they're part of nature," he says.
Hide Caption
4 of 17
Sou Fujimoto breathes nature into his designs. This house in central Tokyo represents a single tree, with many branches.
Photos: The nature of building: Japanese architecture blurs the line
Sou Fujimoto's tree house Sou Fujimoto breathes nature into his designs. This house in central Tokyo represents a single tree, with many branches.
Hide Caption
5 of 17
Even in dense urban areas, Japanese architecture sits in harmony with the built environment, as exampled in Fujimoto&#39;s projects.
Photos: The nature of building: Japanese architecture blurs the line
Tree house Even in dense urban areas, Japanese architecture sits in harmony with the built environment, as exampled in Fujimoto's projects.
Hide Caption
6 of 17
This house designed by Sou Fujimoto mirrors that of a porous mountain. Large trees dwarf small minimalist blocks. Fujimoto has said, &quot;It is a really fundamental question -- how architecture is different from nature, or how architecture could be part of nature.&quot;
Photos: The nature of building: Japanese architecture blurs the line
House before House This house designed by Sou Fujimoto mirrors that of a porous mountain. Large trees dwarf small minimalist blocks. Fujimoto has said, "It is a really fundamental question -- how architecture is different from nature, or how architecture could be part of nature."
Hide Caption
7 of 17
House N, designed by Sou Fujimoto, resembles being in the clouds. There is no distinct boundary between the street and the inside of the house.
Photos: The nature of building: Japanese architecture blurs the line
House NHouse N, designed by Sou Fujimoto, resembles being in the clouds. There is no distinct boundary between the street and the inside of the house.
Hide Caption
8 of 17
Fujimoto&#39;s Polytechnique University, which will be built in Paris, lets nature and light invade the building.
Photos: The nature of building: Japanese architecture blurs the line
A university in natureFujimoto's Polytechnique University, which will be built in Paris, lets nature and light invade the building.
Hide Caption
9 of 17
This project by Sou Fujimoto in collaboration with Manal Rachdi- OXO Architects, called &quot;Thousand Trees,&quot; transforms the skyline of Paris with exactly that -- a residential building covered in 1,000 trees, adding a layer of protection against air pollution.
Photos: The nature of building: Japanese architecture blurs the line
Thousand trees This project by Sou Fujimoto in collaboration with Manal Rachdi- OXO Architects, called "Thousand Trees," transforms the skyline of Paris with exactly that -- a residential building covered in 1,000 trees, adding a layer of protection against air pollution.
Hide Caption
10 of 17
The &quot;White Tree&quot; is a multi-purpose tower for living, shopping, office space and an art gallery. Just like a tree, the building will feed off locally available natural resources to save energy. This project is a collaboration between Sou Fujimoto Architects and a number of French architects and agencies, and will be built in Montpelier, France.
Photos: The nature of building: Japanese architecture blurs the line
The "White Tree" is a multi-purpose tower for living, shopping, office space and an art gallery. Just like a tree, the building will feed off locally available natural resources to save energy. This project is a collaboration between Sou Fujimoto Architects and a number of French architects and agencies, and will be built in Montpelier, France.
Hide Caption
11 of 17
Sou Fujimoto designed this building, located in the back alleys of Omotesando in Tokyo, to create a new fusion between the built environment and nature. Trees are placed on the end of the concrete frame, to make it appear as if real trees are sprouting out of an artificial one.
Photos: The nature of building: Japanese architecture blurs the line
Sou Fujimoto designed this building, located in the back alleys of Omotesando in Tokyo, to create a new fusion between the built environment and nature. Trees are placed on the end of the concrete frame, to make it appear as if real trees are sprouting out of an artificial one.
Hide Caption
12 of 17
One of Toyo Ito&#39;s masterpieces, this library employs structural tubes resembling tree trunks in place of walls. It&#39;s built to withstand the shock of powerful earthquakes. Ito has said that &quot;all architecture is an extension of nature.&quot;
Photos: The nature of building: Japanese architecture blurs the line
Sendai MediathequeOne of Toyo Ito's masterpieces, this library employs structural tubes resembling tree trunks in place of walls. It's built to withstand the shock of powerful earthquakes. Ito has said that "all architecture is an extension of nature."
Hide Caption
13 of 17
Ito&#39;s tree-influenced Mikimoto Ginza building, in Tokyo,.
Photos: The nature of building: Japanese architecture blurs the line
Ito's tree-influenced Mikimoto Ginza building, in Tokyo,.
Hide Caption
14 of 17
Ito&#39;s Taiwan opera house incorporates the surrounding park and landscape into its structure.
Photos: The nature of building: Japanese architecture blurs the line
Taichung Metropolitan Opera House, TaiwanIto's Taiwan opera house incorporates the surrounding park and landscape into its structure.
Hide Caption
15 of 17
The upper walls of this chapel in Japan&#39;s Saitama prefecture lean inward in order to avoid the tree branches, forming an upside-down &quot;V&quot; structure called &quot;Gassho-zukuri.&quot; This structural form is similar to the shape made by two hands while in prayer.
Photos: The nature of building: Japanese architecture blurs the line
Sayama Forest ChapelThe upper walls of this chapel in Japan's Saitama prefecture lean inward in order to avoid the tree branches, forming an upside-down "V" structure called "Gassho-zukuri." This structural form is similar to the shape made by two hands while in prayer.
Hide Caption
16 of 17
The multi-religious chapel has a small altar looking out to the forest beyond. The altar and benches can move to accommodate all faiths, as well as those looking for a place to reflect.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;Traditionally in Japanese culture people have this mindset of becoming part of nature,&quot; explains Nakamura.
Photos: The nature of building: Japanese architecture blurs the line
Sayama Forest ChapelThe multi-religious chapel has a small altar looking out to the forest beyond. The altar and benches can move to accommodate all faiths, as well as those looking for a place to reflect.

"Traditionally in Japanese culture people have this mindset of becoming part of nature," explains Nakamura.
Hide Caption
17 of 17
Ribbon ChapelRibbon Chapel insidehouse_k_001house_k_015japan open house nature japan tree house nature nature japan architecture house house n japan nature nature building japanjapan nature sou fujimoto paris japan nature architecture sou sou fujimoto nature building Toyo Ito Architecture 8Mikimoto Ginza RESTRICTEDToyo Ito Architecture 11sayama_reihaidou_048sayama_reihaidou_025

Story highlights

  • Cutting-edge Japanese architecture is drawing on nature for inspiration
  • Buildings are built around trees, in trees and as trees
  • Japan's culture of resilience is built into its architectural practice

(CNN)In Japan, the line between nature and the built environment is a blurred one and the country's leading architects are using this concept to create innovative and cutting-edge designs.

Sou Fujimoto is at the forefront of Japan's forward-thinking design and is known for integrating nature into his work. His designs include cloud-like structures like the futuristic Serpentine Pavilion, in London, and a glass, transparent house in Tokyo inspired by the life of a tree.
Another celebrated architect, Toyo Ito has twice won the prestigious Pritzker Prize, and it's no coincidence that some of his most inventive works are designed to be experienced like forests.
    His Mikimoto Ginza, Tod's Omotesando and Sendai Mediatheque incorporate tree-like elements, and light falls into the buildings like it would a forest.

    Nature in buildings

    Read More
    While the designs are forward-looking, they have their origins in a tradition deeply rooted in Japanese culture, where architectural practice has always been to work in harmony with the natural surroundings. Buildings are built around trees, in trees and as trees.
    It's difficult to know when this philosophy began. It has "always been there," says Neil Jackson, an expert on Japanese architecture from the University of Liverpool in London.
    This house designed by Sou Fujimoto mirrors a porous mountain. Large trees dwarf small minimalist blocks.
    This house designed by Sou Fujimoto mirrors a porous mountain. Large trees dwarf small minimalist blocks.
    However, one clue can be found in the Japanese writing system. Put together the pictogram (Kanji) for "house", and the pictogram for "garden," and you get "home." The space inside and outside the building is continuous.
    The source of this approach is, in many ways, a result of Japan's mountainous landscape and exposure to extreme weather events, like earthquakes, which thrusts nature to forefront of daily life. As such, the country has limited spaces for living, with most of the population on the coast.
    "People's relationship to nature is very immediate. People are very crammed in," Jackson explains.
    Toyo Ito&#39;s tree-like TODS Omotesando Building.
    Toyo Ito's tree-like TODS Omotesando Building.
    In some cases, traditional rural buildings can be opened entirely to the surroundings. "Japanese buildings often don't have doors. When the weather is very hot, especially in poorer communities in Japan, they would just open up the entire building. Nature flows through the living space," Jackson says.

    Finding nature in cities

    In contemporary Japan, over 90% of the population lives in urban areas. But even in the country's dense, futuristic concrete jungles the relationship to nature exists.
    "Japanese urban living is quite tight and condensed," says Jackson. "Yet within these very tight plots you get extraordinary open situations almost as if there's no container, or containment, at all."

    Resilient architecture

    The relationship between nature and buildings is also about survival. Buildings can be very lightweight, raised above the ground and flexible to twist and absorb the shock of an earthquake.
    Ito's acclaimed Sendai Mediatheque building, in Miyagi, survived the devastating quake of March 2011, in part because of the innovative use of tree-like flexible supporting tubes within the building.
    Jackson comments: "There's a huge ability in Japanese culture to survive disasters."
    Tadao Ando is a self-taught architect highly regarded for his contribution to modern Japanese architecture. He creates mostly concrete, sculptural buildings that focus on the flow of natural light. Jackson explains: "His work, despite using concrete, reflects that same fizzling of nature and building. Nature is also caves and spaces within the land."
    The Center for Arts, Architecture and Design in Monterrey, Mexico, by Tadao Ando.
    The Center for Arts, Architecture and Design in Monterrey, Mexico, by Tadao Ando.
    Japan's culture of resilience is built into its architectural practice, and its ideas about openness translate to even the most modern forms of urban living.
    In Japanese thinking there is no built or natural environment -- just nature.