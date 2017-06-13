Jury asks to see footage of Philando Castile's death -- again

(CNN) Jurors in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer finished their second day of deliberations Tuesday with no verdict after reviewing footage of Philando Castile's final moments.

The jury asked to see the videos again Tuesday as they weighed the fate of St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez. He faces up to 20 years in prison on charges from the July 6 shooting, which led to nationwide protests and renewed debate over excessive force after Castile's girlfriend broadcast the incident on Facebook Live.

In four days of testimony, prosecutors attempted to portray Yanez as a nervous officer who lost control of a traffic stop and was too quick to pull the trigger based on an unreasonable suspicion that Castile was a robbery suspect.

Yanez testified in his defense that he shot Castile because he thought he was "going to die." Yanez said he saw Castile's hand on a gun after he told him not to reach for it.

His lawyer, Earl Gray, told the jury that Castile would still be alive if he wasn't "stoned" and had followed Yanez's instructions.

