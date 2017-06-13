How a simple note could get you out of a parking ticket

(CNN) Let's face it: Getting a parking ticket is the absolute worst, and most people will do anything to avoid one.

But after a long night, one driver in Wausau, Wisconsin, figured a parking ticket was worth the risk, instead of driving home from a metered lot.

The driver, to avoid the dreaded yellow slip, left a note pleading with police officers to "take pity."

"Please take pity on me," the note said, "I walked home ... Safe choices. =)"

