Police ID decapitated body found in Mississippi capital

Story highlights Police have requested federal assistance with two murders in Jackson, Mississippi

Head was found on porch of a home in Jackson on Monday, according to police

(CNN) An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death after a burned, decapitated body was found in Jackson, Mississippi, over the weekend, police said.

In a Monday tweet, police identified the dead man as Jeremy Jerome Jackson, 30. They offered no other information about him.

Jackson police Chief Lee Vance said he has requested federal help with this case and the killing of Johnny Brown, who was shot during daylight hours Friday while working at a kids' barber shop.

Jackson's severed head was found Saturday morning on the front porch of a home, Jackson Police Cmdr. Tyree Jones said. A few hours later, his headless burned body was discovered less than a mile away.

Residents told CNN affiliate WLBT that a group of children found the body in a wooded area.

