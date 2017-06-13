Breaking News

Woman calls 911 over McNuggets, was not lovin' it

By Nancy Coleman, CNN

Updated 11:56 AM ET, Tue June 13, 2017

(CNN)We've all been there at one point or another. Stressed, stomach grumbling, starting to get a little hangry. Sometimes the need for some nugs becomes a dire emergency.

So when a woman in Waco, Texas, didn't get her McNuggets fast enough, she figured her most reasonable option was to call 911.
The customer was angry McDonald's was taking too long to cook the nuggets and wanted to get them for free, Waco police said.
She was so angry, in fact, that she parked in the drive-thru lane and refused to budge.
    That's when workers at the McDonald's called the cops.
    As officers were responding to that first call, the woman decided to dial 911 herself. Waco police said they had two officers "tied up" for the incident.
    "We definitely have better things to do than respond to a call about chicken nuggets not being served quickly enough," Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton told CNN affiliate KWTX.
    The woman got her money back, but she left the restaurant nuggetless.