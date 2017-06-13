Woman calls 911 over McNuggets, was not lovin' it

(CNN) We've all been there at one point or another. Stressed, stomach grumbling, starting to get a little hangry. Sometimes the need for some nugs becomes a dire emergency.

So when a woman in Waco, Texas, didn't get her McNuggets fast enough, she figured her most reasonable option was to call 911.

The customer was angry McDonald's was taking too long to cook the nuggets and wanted to get them for free, Waco police said

She was so angry, in fact, that she parked in the drive-thru lane and refused to budge.

That's when workers at the McDonald's called the cops.

