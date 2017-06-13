Inmates escape through a jail ventilation system -- again

(CNN) It's been a tough couple of months for Oklahoma's Lincoln County Jail.

Three months ago, two inmates climbed through the jail's ventilation system and bolted. They were captured.

On Monday, the same two inmates climbed through the jail's ventilation system again and escaped again. This time, they took two more inmates with them.

"The first break out was a surprise to all of us," Lincoln County Commissioner Lee Doolen told CNN. "The Sheriff took action and we thought it was sufficient.

"Turns out it wasn't."

Brian Moody

Jeremy Irvin

