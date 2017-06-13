Police: 2 officers killed, 2 inmates on run in Georgia

Story highlights Manhunt is underway for Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose

Inmates accused of overpowering guards on transport bus

(CNN) A manhunt is underway for two prisoners after one of them shot and killed two corrections officers transporting them on a bus Tuesday morning in central Georgia, authorities said.

Baldwin State Prison inmates Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose overpowered and disarmed the officers before one of the prisoners shot and killed both guards around 5:45 a.m. on State Route 16 between Eatonton and Sparta, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said.

Rowe, 43, and Dubose, 24, then carjacked a green 2004 four-door Honda Civic with Georgia license plate RBJ6601 and drove west toward Eatonton. Both are believed to be armed with the officers' Glock pistols, the sheriff's office said.

Inmates Donnie Russell Rowe, left, and Ricky Dubose escaped from a bus Tuesday, authorities said.

The slain officers were Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue, both of whom worked at Baldwin State Prison in nearby Milledgeville, the Georgia Department of Corrections said.

The department didn't say which inmate is accused of firing the shots.

