Police: 2 officers killed, 2 inmates on run in Georgia

Story highlights Manhunt is underway for Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose

Inmates accused of overpowering guards on transport bus

(CNN) A manhunt is underway for two prisoners after one of them shot and killed two corrections officers transporting them on a bus Tuesday morning in central Georgia, authorities said.

Prison inmates Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose overpowered and disarmed the officers before one of the prisoners shot and killed both guards around 5:45 a.m. on State Route 16 between Eatonton and Sparta, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said.

Rowe, 43, and Dubose, 24, then carjacked a green 2004 four-door Honda Civic and drove west toward Eatonton, the sheriff's office said.

The department didn't say which inmate is accused of firing the shots.

Inmates Donnie Russell Rowe, left, and Ricky Dubose escaped from a bus Tuesday, authorities said.

The corrections officers were transporting prisoners during a work detail, Putnam Sheriff Howard Sills told CNN affiliate WSB-TV in Atlanta.

Read More