(CNN) King James and the Cavs have been dethroned. The Golden State Warriors won Game 5 of the NBA Finals to earn their second title in three years . Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .

1. Russia investigation

Jeff Session may not be James Comey. But his appearance today before the Senate intelligence committee is still must-see TV . The attorney general will testify in a public hearing , giving us our best chance yet to see how Sessions responds to questions about Russia (including an alleged third undisclosed meeting with Russia's ambassador) and to get his insight into last week's Comey's testimony . The hearing starts at 2:30 p.m. ET. Please tune in to CNN.

But of course, that's not all on the Russia front . Talk is starting to swirl that President Trump is thinking of firing special counsel Robert Mueller , the man now in charge of the Russia investigation . It would be the political equivalent of firing a nuclear missile. The White House was quick to knock down the rumor. Mueller has drawn fire from ex-House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who said his team can't be impartial because he's hiring a lot of lawyers who've given a lot of money over the years to Democrats. Three members of the legal team have given more than $56,000 to Democratic candidates, including Hillary Clinton, a CNN analysis of Federal Election Commission records shows.

And finally, Senate leaders say they have a deal to put additional sanctions on Russia -- and they're making it hard for the President to lift them.

2. Russia protests

The man who plans to run against Russian President Vladimir Putin next year is going to spend the next 30 days in jail . Alexey Navalny, a Russian opposition leader, was found guilty of calling for what the government considers unlawful protests. Thousands answered Navalny's call and hit the streets across the country to demonstrate against corruption. Protesters and police scuffled, and nearly 1,400 people were arrested. Navalny has been one Putin's most vocal critics and is using claims of corruption as a springboard for a presidential run. But it'll be an uphill battle. He has criminal convictions, including for embezzlement, and Russian law bans people with criminal records from running for office. Navalny says it's all politically motivated.

JUST WATCHED Protesters clash with police at Russian demo Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Protesters clash with police at Russian demo 00:54

3. Afghanistan

JUST WATCHED Three US soldiers killed in Afghanistan Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Three US soldiers killed in Afghanistan 01:52

4. Obesity

Here's a category where the US is No. 1, but it's nothing to celebrate. One-third of the world's population is overweight or obese -- that's about 2 billion people. And a good chunk of them live in the United States. The US has the most obese adults, according to this new study from the New England Journal of Medicine, with nearly 80 million Americans falling into that category. And the number of people affected by obesity has doubled since 1980 in 73 countries. You can blame the usual suspects: poor diets, folks not getting enough exercise, and "intense marketing" of foods that just aren't good for us.

JUST WATCHED How to really lose weight Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH How to really lose weight 01:31

5. Retail bankruptcies

Today's quote

"(I)mmigration, even for the President, is not a one-person show"

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which dealt another defeat to President Trump's travel ban

Breakfast Browse

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Words with friends

Playing word games with friends is great -- unless you're a Missouri Parole Board member and you're doing it in the middle of a meeting.

Hot ride

You can take a trolley bus to your wedding reception or catch a ride with the firefighters who showed up when the bus caught fire.

Bust a move

What do you do when you're 15 and just had a heart transplant? You turn your hospital room into a dance floor , of course.

Inked up

Makes you wonder who the real criminal is when a tattoo artist tattoos, "I am a thief and a loser" on the forehead of a boy caught stealing a bike.

Snap decision

McDonald's has a plan to fill 250,000 summer jobs in a snap -- by putting them on Snapchat.

What's for lunch ...

In the jury's hands

The jury will deliberate today for its first full day in Bill Cosby's trial on aggravated indecent assault charges.

And finally ...

Time flies