How Japan is reinventing the future of energy

This feature is part of Vision Japan, a series about the visionaries who are changing Japan, and the places that inspire this innovation. See more here.

(CNN) Right now, Japan imports 84% of its energy, but all over the country scientists are busy innovating with the goal of changing this.

In the hunt for green energy alternatives, Japanese researchers are working to harness the power of typhoons, improve geothermal energy and analyze the movement of dolphins to create underwater turbines.

Watch the video above to find out how Japan plans to power a greener future.