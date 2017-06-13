Breaking News

The weird and wonderful world of Japanese robots

Updated 12:21 PM ET, Tue June 13, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Japan's search for the perfect robot
Japan's search for the perfect robot

    JUST WATCHED

    Japan's search for the perfect robot

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Japan's search for the perfect robot 04:23

Video by Temujin Doran, timeline by Sarah-Grace Mankarious, illustrations by Michelle Thompson, text by Katy Scott.