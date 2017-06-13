Breaking News

Revolutionary gel is five times stronger than steel

By Jenny Marc and Katy Scott, CNN

Updated 10:14 PM ET, Sun July 16, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    This revolutionary gel could save our joints

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(8 Videos)

Story highlights

  • New material combines hydrogels with glass fibers, making it both soft and strong
  • Japanese scientists believe it could be used to create artificial organs and ligaments

This feature is part of Vision Japan, a series about the visionaries who are changing Japan, and the places that inspire this innovation. See more here.

(CNN)Researchers have developed a new gel they say is as durable as metal, has the flexibility of jello, and could revolutionize how our bodies heal and age.

It may look like a mesh bandage, but this material engineered by scientists in Japan is said to be five times stronger than carbon steel.
The tough, bendable fabric combines hydrogels --- such as those found in contact lenses or jello -- with glass fibers.
    This particular combination maximizes its resilience, making the material 100 times tougher than hydrogels and 25 times tougher than glass fiber fabric, based on the amount of energy needed to destroy it.
    That's according to the team of Hokkaido University scientists who have spent the past three years working on the composite material.
    Read More
    "It's the strongest soft material ever obtained by human beings," Professor Jian Ping Gong, who leads the team, tells CNN.
    Gong believes the fiber-reinforced hydrogel could be used to create biomaterials, such as artificial organs and prostheses, able to endure everyday wear-and-tear.
    "It might be used as a biological substitute like artificial cartilage, or artificial ligament, or various kinds of artificial organs," she says.
    Other uses could include sports clothing, helmets or bulletproof vests.
    "I think it could have very good performance against a bullet," says Gong.
    This soft durable material could be used to create artificial ligaments and organs.
    This soft durable material could be used to create artificial ligaments and organs.

    Guided by nature

    Gong's inspiration comes from exploring the great outdoors in Sapporo, the mountainous capital city of Hokkaido in northern Japan.
    Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have designed a new material that is 10 times stronger than steel.
    Photos: Incredible innovations: These materials could change the world
    Graphene-gyroidResearchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have designed a new material that is 10 times stronger than steel.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    The MIT researchers discovered that fusing small flakes of graphene -- widely regarded as the world&#39;s strongest known material -- into a gyroid-shaped structure creates a new material that is unusually light but still distinctly strong.
    Photos: Incredible innovations: These materials could change the world
    Graphene-gyroidThe MIT researchers discovered that fusing small flakes of graphene -- widely regarded as the world's strongest known material -- into a gyroid-shaped structure creates a new material that is unusually light but still distinctly strong.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    One of the researchers on the project, Zhao Qin, says he thinks that the graphene-gyroid material could one day be widely used in engineering and architecture. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Scroll through the gallery to see other examples of extraordinary materials.
    Photos: Incredible innovations: These materials could change the world
    Graphene-gyroidOne of the researchers on the project, Zhao Qin, says he thinks that the graphene-gyroid material could one day be widely used in engineering and architecture.

    Scroll through the gallery to see other examples of extraordinary materials.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    In August last year, scientists at the University of Maryland created transparent wood.
    Photos: Incredible innovations: These materials could change the world
    Transparent woodIn August last year, scientists at the University of Maryland created transparent wood.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    First the scientists remove lignin, an organic substance that is responsible for giving wood a &quot;yellow-ish&quot; color.
    Photos: Incredible innovations: These materials could change the world
    Transparent woodFirst the scientists remove lignin, an organic substance that is responsible for giving wood a "yellow-ish" color.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    Once stripped of lignin, the wood is injected with an epoxy to strengthen it. Research suggests that transparent wood may one day be used as a substitute to glass.
    Photos: Incredible innovations: These materials could change the world
    Transparent woodOnce stripped of lignin, the wood is injected with an epoxy to strengthen it. Research suggests that transparent wood may one day be used as a substitute to glass.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    At London Design Festival last year, architect Alison Brooks revealed &quot;The Smile&quot;: a 34-meter long structure which is the most complex structure ever to be made out of cross-laminated timber.
    Photos: Incredible innovations: These materials could change the world
    At London Design Festival last year, architect Alison Brooks revealed "The Smile": a 34-meter long structure which is the most complex structure ever to be made out of cross-laminated timber.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    The large structure shows the potential of cross-laminated American tulipwood, which is stronger than concrete.
    Photos: Incredible innovations: These materials could change the world
    The large structure shows the potential of cross-laminated American tulipwood, which is stronger than concrete.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    In July last year, Mexican scientist José Carlos Rubio Avalos created glow-in-the-dark cement.
    Photos: Incredible innovations: These materials could change the world
    Glowing concreteIn July last year, Mexican scientist José Carlos Rubio Avalos created glow-in-the-dark cement.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    The flowing material soaks in the suns rays during the day, and emits light at night.
    Photos: Incredible innovations: These materials could change the world
    The flowing material soaks in the suns rays during the day, and emits light at night.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    new material stronger than graphene Graphene strongest material on earthgyroid 3d printed clear wood tease clear wood in text 3clear wood in text 4london design festival the smile clt 4london design festival the smile clt 6roosengaarde glowing lines 2roosengaarde bike lane
    "Sometimes when I see a flower coming out from a very hard floor -- concrete crack -- I was wondering why the small flower, such a small lovely flower, has such a big large energy to come out," she says.
    "This gel itself looks very soft and weak but it can create a huge amount of energies."
    While Gong's team is still perfecting the technology, they are already working on collaborations with companies in the field of artificial cartilage.
    "If our material can ... make people live in better ways, I think we will be very, very happy."