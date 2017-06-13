Revolutionary gel is five times stronger than steel

Story highlights New material combines hydrogels with glass fibers, making it both soft and strong

Japanese scientists believe it could be used to create artificial organs and ligaments

This feature is part of Vision Japan, a series about the visionaries who are changing Japan, and the places that inspire this innovation. See more here.

(CNN) Researchers have developed a new gel they say is as durable as metal, has the flexibility of jello, and could revolutionize how our bodies heal and age.

It may look like a mesh bandage, but this material engineered by scientists in Japan is said to be five times stronger than carbon steel.

The tough, bendable fabric combines hydrogels --- such as those found in contact lenses or jello -- with glass fibers.

This particular combination maximizes its resilience, making the material 100 times tougher than hydrogels and 25 times tougher than glass fiber fabric, based on the amount of energy needed to destroy it.

