Cleaning up space debris

Updated 9:22 AM ET, Tue June 13, 2017

Astroscale&#39;s Space Sweepers aren&#39;t the only ones looking to develop technology for clearing space junk. The European Space Agency (ESA) is planning a space debris removal mission in 2024. One approach being explored by the ESA is capturing space debris in a net. &lt;br /&gt;
The nets will attempt to capture some of the 7,000 tons of estimated space junk orbiting the planet.
Another potential solution being explored by the ESA is the use of a robotic arm.
Capturing space debris requires close targeting which could be achieved by LIDAR, a technique that uses pulsating light to measure distances.
Cleanspace One is a satellite in development by the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology of Lausanne. Originally the design featured a claw, but scientists found a net-system would be a more effective system to capture and deorbit space debris.
The satellite is targeted to launch for 2018.
The RemoveDEBRIS team from Surrey Space Centre has designed a system using a net -- much like a fishing net -- to capture debris. The debris would then be dragged behind the space craft as it returns to Earth.
Another possible solution being tested by the Surrey Space Centre is a &quot;dragsail&quot; pushed by photons of light from the sun. This sail would then drive the junk out of its orbit, causing it to spiral back into the Earth&#39;s atmosphere.
Upon re-entry into the Earth&#39;s atmosphere, the pieces of space debris will burn up.
