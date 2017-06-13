Photos: Cleaning up space debris Space net – Astroscale's Space Sweepers aren't the only ones looking to develop technology for clearing space junk. The European Space Agency (ESA) is planning a space debris removal mission in 2024. One approach being explored by the ESA is capturing space debris in a net.

Hide Caption 1 of 9

Photos: Cleaning up space debris Space net – The nets will attempt to capture some of the 7,000 tons of estimated space junk orbiting the planet. Hide Caption 2 of 9

Photos: Cleaning up space debris Robotic arm – Another potential solution being explored by the ESA is the use of a robotic arm. Hide Caption 3 of 9

Photos: Cleaning up space debris LIDAR – Capturing space debris requires close targeting which could be achieved by LIDAR, a technique that uses pulsating light to measure distances. Hide Caption 4 of 9

Photos: Cleaning up space debris Cleanspace One – Cleanspace One is a satellite in development by the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology of Lausanne. Originally the design featured a claw, but scientists found a net-system would be a more effective system to capture and deorbit space debris. Hide Caption 5 of 9

Photos: Cleaning up space debris Cleanspace One – The satellite is targeted to launch for 2018. Hide Caption 6 of 9

Photos: Cleaning up space debris "Fishing net" – The RemoveDEBRIS team from Surrey Space Centre has designed a system using a net -- much like a fishing net -- to capture debris. The debris would then be dragged behind the space craft as it returns to Earth. Hide Caption 7 of 9

Photos: Cleaning up space debris Space sail – Another possible solution being tested by the Surrey Space Centre is a "dragsail" pushed by photons of light from the sun. This sail would then drive the junk out of its orbit, causing it to spiral back into the Earth's atmosphere. Hide Caption 8 of 9