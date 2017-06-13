Photos: Japan looks toward a sustainable future Japan is looking into new ways to power the country. Pictured here, a J-Power wind farm in Koriyama City. Hide Caption 1 of 7

Photos: Japan looks toward a sustainable future 'Dolphin fin' turbines – Inspired by the movement of a dolphin's fin, Professor Shintake from the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology designed a submerged marine turbine to harness the energy of the Kuroshio Current along the Japanese coast. Hide Caption 2 of 7

Photos: Japan looks toward a sustainable future 'Dolphin fin' turbines – The design -- which is currently being tested from a boat -- is suitable for places prone to storms and typhoons. Hide Caption 3 of 7

Photos: Japan looks toward a sustainable future 'Dolphin fin' turbines – Professor Shintake estimates that if just 1% of the Japanese coastline were fitted with these turbines, it would generate around 10GW of electricity, roughly equal to the power of 10 nuclear reactors. Hide Caption 4 of 7

Photos: Japan looks toward a sustainable future Perovskite solar cells – Japanese scientists at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology are developing lightweight perovskite solar cells, made from a mix of organic and inorganic materials. The cells can be printed roll to roll like newsprint and used to cover almost any surface.

Hide Caption 5 of 7

Photos: Japan looks toward a sustainable future Typhoon turbine – This special turbine, designed by Challenergy, spins on a vertical access, and can handle sudden changes in wind speed and direction, meaning it could withstand a typhoon. Hide Caption 6 of 7