Breaking News

How Japan is reinventing the automobile

By Temujin Doran, CNN

Updated 10:54 AM ET, Tue June 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    This plant could power the cars of the future

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(8 Videos)

This feature is part of Vision Japan, a series about the visionaries who are changing Japan, and the places that inspire this innovation. See more here.

(CNN)Not only is Japan is home to some of the world's leading car manufacturers, it has also pioneered motoring innovations such as satellite navigation and hydrogen cars.

But the future of the car in Japan is not just about what we will drive but also how we will power it. Will the car of the future run on algae? Or will it be able to fly? Will you even be driving at all?
Find out how Japan is speeding into the future in the video above.
Read: Will Japan win the flying car race?
    Read: Japan is building the fastest supercomputer ever made