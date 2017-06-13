Breaking News

How Japan is reinventing the automobile

By Temujin Doran, CNN

Updated 10:54 AM ET, Tue June 20, 2017

This feature is part of Vision Japan, a series about the visionaries who are changing Japan, and the places that inspire this innovation. See more here.

(CNN)Not only is Japan is home to some of the world's leading car manufacturers, it has also pioneered motoring innovations such as satellite navigation and hydrogen cars.

But the future of the car in Japan is not just about what we will drive but also how we will power it. Will the car of the future run on algae? Or will it be able to fly? Will you even be driving at all?
Find out how Japan is speeding into the future in the video above.
In April 2017, US ride-sharing app giant Uber announced its Elevate program -- which will see vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft transport riders by air by 2020. The company is looking to launch the program in Dallas, Texas and Dubai.
In April 2017, US ride-sharing app giant Uber announced its Elevate program -- which will see vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft transport riders by air by 2020. The company is looking to launch the program in Dallas, Texas and Dubai.
Uber says its VTOLs will cut transport time dramatically, with a trip that normally takes over an hour on the ground taking just 15 minutes by VTOL.
Uber says its VTOLs will cut transport time dramatically, with a trip that normally takes over an hour on the ground taking just 15 minutes by VTOL.
The Flyer, a concept by US startup Kitty Hawk, is a one-seater electric aircraft with eight motors -- which, according to the company, won&#39;t require a pilot license to operate. Its first prototype was unveiled in April 2017 and should be available by the end of the year. The price of the aircraft will be revealed at a later date.
The Flyer, a concept by US startup Kitty Hawk, is a one-seater electric aircraft with eight motors -- which, according to the company, won't require a pilot license to operate. Its first prototype was unveiled in April 2017 and should be available by the end of the year. The price of the aircraft will be revealed at a later date.
Founded by five MIT graduates in 2006, US start-up Terrafugia has two flying car offerings. The Transition, pictured here, operates much like a light sport aircraft in the air and as a typical car on the ground. It was unveiled in 2009 and a 2019 first delivery is expected. Terrafugia is currently taking reservations, with a $10,000 deposit.
Founded by five MIT graduates in 2006, US start-up Terrafugia has two flying car offerings. The Transition, pictured here, operates much like a light sport aircraft in the air and as a typical car on the ground. It was unveiled in 2009 and a 2019 first delivery is expected. Terrafugia is currently taking reservations, with a $10,000 deposit.
Terrafugia&#39;s other concept, the TF-X, is a flying car that will be capable of vertical takeoff and landing. The design was revealed in 2013 and a delivery date hasn&#39;t currently been set.
Terrafugia's other concept, the TF-X, is a flying car that will be capable of vertical takeoff and landing. The design was revealed in 2013 and a delivery date hasn't currently been set.
Airbus&#39;s Pop.Up concept, announced in March 2017, is a flying car featuring modules that would transform the vehicle into a car, or an aircraft.
Airbus's Pop.Up concept, announced in March 2017, is a flying car featuring modules that would transform the vehicle into a car, or an aircraft.
The Pop.Up is self-piloted, and passengers can manage the system with an app. No flight date has been currently set.
The Pop.Up is self-piloted, and passengers can manage the system with an app. No flight date has been currently set.
Another one of Airbus&#39;s projects, the Vahana is a single-passenger VTOL that&#39;s scheduled to fly by the end of 2017.
Another one of Airbus's projects, the Vahana is a single-passenger VTOL that's scheduled to fly by the end of 2017.
Slovakia-based AeroMobil has rolled out several versions of its flying car prototype ever since the company launched in 2010. The four-wheel vehicle transforms into a VTOL. It&#39;s available for pre-order at the end of 2017.
Slovakia-based AeroMobil has rolled out several versions of its flying car prototype ever since the company launched in 2010. The four-wheel vehicle transforms into a VTOL. It's available for pre-order at the end of 2017.
Meanwhile the CityAirbus concept -- another VTOL from the French aerospace giant -- is cut from the same cloth, though it carries up to four passengers. The first flight will take place end of 2018.
Meanwhile the CityAirbus concept -- another VTOL from the French aerospace giant -- is cut from the same cloth, though it carries up to four passengers. The first flight will take place end of 2018.
Dubai partnered with Chinese drone company Ehang to develop the Ehang 184, a single-passenger drone that has undergone multiple test flights. It should be ready for launch in July 2017, and Dubai hopes to shuttle passengers in them by 2020.
Dubai partnered with Chinese drone company Ehang to develop the Ehang 184, a single-passenger drone that has undergone multiple test flights. It should be ready for launch in July 2017, and Dubai hopes to shuttle passengers in them by 2020.
Developed by German startup e-volo, the Volocopter has been in the works since 2010. After releasing various prototypes of the VTOL through the years, in April 2017 e-volo unveiled the 2X. An evolution of previous designs, the 2X carries two passengers and is pilot-controlled -- although there are plans for it to become autonomous eventually.
Developed by German startup e-volo, the Volocopter has been in the works since 2010. After releasing various prototypes of the VTOL through the years, in April 2017 e-volo unveiled the 2X. An evolution of previous designs, the 2X carries two passengers and is pilot-controlled -- although there are plans for it to become autonomous eventually.
