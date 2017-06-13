How Japan is reinventing the automobile

This feature is part of Vision Japan, a series about the visionaries who are changing Japan, and the places that inspire this innovation. See more here.

(CNN) Not only is Japan is home to some of the world's leading car manufacturers, it has also pioneered motoring innovations such as satellite navigation and hydrogen cars.

But the future of the car in Japan is not just about what we will drive but also how we will power it. Will the car of the future run on algae? Or will it be able to fly? Will you even be driving at all?

Find out how Japan is speeding into the future in the video above.