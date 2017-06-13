How Japan is reinventing the automobile

Photos: Flying car concepts around the world Uber Elevate – In April 2017, US ride-sharing app giant Uber announced its Elevate program -- which will see vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft transport riders by air by 2020. The company is looking to launch the program in Dallas, Texas and Dubai. Hide Caption 1 of 12

Photos: Flying car concepts around the world Uber Elevate – Uber says its VTOLs will cut transport time dramatically, with a trip that normally takes over an hour on the ground taking just 15 minutes by VTOL. Hide Caption 2 of 12

Photos: Flying car concepts around the world The Kitty Hawk Flyer – The Flyer, a concept by US startup Kitty Hawk, is a one-seater electric aircraft with eight motors -- which, according to the company, won't require a pilot license to operate. Its first prototype was unveiled in April 2017 and should be available by the end of the year. The price of the aircraft will be revealed at a later date. Hide Caption 3 of 12

Photos: Flying car concepts around the world Terrafugia Transition – Founded by five MIT graduates in 2006, US start-up Terrafugia has two flying car offerings. The Transition, pictured here, operates much like a light sport aircraft in the air and as a typical car on the ground. It was unveiled in 2009 and a 2019 first delivery is expected. Terrafugia is currently taking reservations, with a $10,000 deposit. Hide Caption 4 of 12

Photos: Flying car concepts around the world Terrafugia TF-X – Terrafugia's other concept, the TF-X, is a flying car that will be capable of vertical takeoff and landing. The design was revealed in 2013 and a delivery date hasn't currently been set. Hide Caption 5 of 12

Photos: Flying car concepts around the world Airbus Pop.Up – Airbus's Pop.Up concept, announced in March 2017, is a flying car featuring modules that would transform the vehicle into a car, or an aircraft. Hide Caption 6 of 12

Photos: Flying car concepts around the world Airbus Pop.Up – The Pop.Up is self-piloted, and passengers can manage the system with an app. No flight date has been currently set. Hide Caption 7 of 12

Photos: Flying car concepts around the world Airbus Vahana – Another one of Airbus's projects, the Vahana is a single-passenger VTOL that's scheduled to fly by the end of 2017. Hide Caption 8 of 12

Photos: Flying car concepts around the world AeroMobil – Slovakia-based AeroMobil has rolled out several versions of its flying car prototype ever since the company launched in 2010. The four-wheel vehicle transforms into a VTOL. It's available for pre-order at the end of 2017. Hide Caption 9 of 12

Photos: Flying car concepts around the world Airbus CityAirbus – Meanwhile the CityAirbus concept -- another VTOL from the French aerospace giant -- is cut from the same cloth, though it carries up to four passengers. The first flight will take place end of 2018. Hide Caption 10 of 12

Photos: Flying car concepts around the world Ehang 184 – Dubai partnered with Chinese drone company Ehang to develop the Ehang 184, a single-passenger drone that has undergone multiple test flights. It should be ready for launch in July 2017, and Dubai hopes to shuttle passengers in them by 2020. Hide Caption 11 of 12