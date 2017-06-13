What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Pittsburgh's Andrew McCutcheon tries to jump over Miami catcher J.T. Realmuto, but he is tagged out at home during a Major League Baseball game in Pittsburgh on Sunday, June 11.
Mark Hunt punches Derrick Lewis during their UFC bout in Auckland, New Zealand, on Sunday, June 11. Hunt stopped Lewis in the fourth round.
Sidney Crosby lifts the Stanley Cup after the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated Nashville to win their second-straight championship on Sunday, June 11. And like last year, Crosby received the Conn Smythe Trophy, which is awarded to the most valuable player in the postseason.
Usain Bolt, the world's fastest man, salutes the crowd Saturday, June 10, after running his final race in his home country of Jamaica. Bolt is retiring in August after the World Championships.
New York Yankees phenom Aaron Judge smashes his 20th home run of the season during a home game against Baltimore on Sunday, June 11. It went 495 feet -- the longest home run in the majors this year.
Marc Marquez negotiates a curve during the MotoGP race in Montmelo, Spain, on Sunday, June 11. He finished in second.
Hamish Cargill rides Snowmoose during an equestrian event in Melbourne on Sunday, June 11.
Professional squash players Marwan El Shorbagy and Karim Abdel Gawad compete at the Dubai World Series Finals on Thursday, June 8. Gawad won the match to advance to the tournament semifinals.
Sydney's Dean Towers is tackled during an Australian Football League match against the Western Bulldogs on Thursday, June 8.
Timothy Peters flips over in the infield grass during the NASCAR Truck Series race in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, June 9. Peters walked away from the wreck and was fine, he said.
The Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate together after winning the Stanley Cup on Sunday, June 11. It is the fifth Cup in franchise history.
Oklahoma softball players jump in a pile after winning the NCAA title on Tuesday, June 6. They also won the championship last season.
Harness racers compete in Matlock, England, on Sunday, June 11.
Hayden Paddon's car kicks up dust during the World Rally race in Alghero, Italy, on Saturday, June 10.
Leigh Griffiths, right, scores on a free kick during a World Cup qualifier against England on Saturday, June 10. The rivals drew 2-2 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The ball gets away from Pittsburgh catcher Elias Diaz as Miami's Christian Yelich scores a run on Saturday, June 10.
