What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos

Updated 1:13 AM ET, Tue June 13, 2017

The Golden State Warriors, led by Kevin Durant at center, celebrate during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday, June 12. Golden State won 129-120 to collect its second title in three years. It was the first title for Durant, who signed with the Warriors before this season. Durant was named the Finals' Most Valuable Player, scoring at least 31 points in all five games.
Pittsburgh's Andrew McCutcheon tries to jump over Miami catcher J.T. Realmuto, but he is tagged out at home during a Major League Baseball game in Pittsburgh on Sunday, June 11.
Rafael Nadal lies on the Roland Garros clay as he celebrates his victory in the French Open final on Sunday, June 11. He defeated Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 for his 10th French Open title. It's his 15th Grand Slam in all.
Mark Hunt punches Derrick Lewis during their UFC bout in Auckland, New Zealand, on Sunday, June 11. Hunt stopped Lewis in the fourth round.
Jose Ortiz rides Tapwrit to victory in the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 10. Ortiz's brother Irad won the race last year.
Sidney Crosby lifts the Stanley Cup after the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated Nashville to win their second-straight championship on Sunday, June 11. And like last year, Crosby received the Conn Smythe Trophy, which is awarded to the most valuable player in the postseason.
Usain Bolt, the world's fastest man, salutes the crowd Saturday, June 10, after running his final race in his home country of Jamaica. Bolt is retiring in August after the World Championships.
New York Yankees phenom Aaron Judge smashes his 20th home run of the season during a home game against Baltimore on Sunday, June 11. It went 495 feet -- the longest home run in the majors this year.
Jelena Ostapenko poses with her trophy after winning the French Open on Saturday, June 10. It was the first Grand Slam title for Ostapenko, a 20-year-old Latvian who defeated Simona Halep in the final.
Marc Marquez negotiates a curve during the MotoGP race in Montmelo, Spain, on Sunday, June 11. He finished in second.
Hamish Cargill rides Snowmoose during an equestrian event in Melbourne on Sunday, June 11.
Thibault Baronian runs to victory during the Red Bull 400 in Courchevel, France, on Saturday, June 1. The Red Bull 400 is a 400-meter uphill race.
The catamaran of Emirates Team New Zealand capsizes at the start of an America's Cup semifinal on Tuesday, June 6. The team lost the point but still went on to win the Challenger playoffs.
Professional squash players Marwan El Shorbagy and Karim Abdel Gawad compete at the Dubai World Series Finals on Thursday, June 8. Gawad won the match to advance to the tournament semifinals.
Sydney's Dean Towers is tackled during an Australian Football League match against the Western Bulldogs on Thursday, June 8.
Timothy Peters flips over in the infield grass during the NASCAR Truck Series race in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, June 9. Peters walked away from the wreck and was fine, he said.
Actor Patrick Stewart drinks from Daniel Ricciardo's shoe after the Formula One driver, right, finished third in the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday, June 11. The "shoey" is Ricciardo's signature celebration.
Stan Wawrinka breaks his racket over his knee during the French Open final, which he lost in straight sets to Rafael Nadal on Sunday, June 11.
The Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate together after winning the Stanley Cup on Sunday, June 11. It is the fifth Cup in franchise history.
Oklahoma softball players jump in a pile after winning the NCAA title on Tuesday, June 6. They also won the championship last season.
Harness racers compete in Matlock, England, on Sunday, June 11.
Hayden Paddon's car kicks up dust during the World Rally race in Alghero, Italy, on Saturday, June 10.
Leigh Griffiths, right, scores on a free kick during a World Cup qualifier against England on Saturday, June 10. The rivals drew 2-2 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The ball gets away from Pittsburgh catcher Elias Diaz as Miami's Christian Yelich scores a run on Saturday, June 10.
The stadium lights dim as Brazilian soccer players warm up in Melbourne on Friday, June 9. Brazil was about to play its rival Argentina in a friendly match.
Take a look at 25 amazing sports photos from June 6 through June 12.