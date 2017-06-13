Polls close in Virginia gubernatorial primaries

Washington (CNN) Polls have closed Tuesday evening in the Virginia gubernatorial primary races.

Competition has been fierce on the Democratic side, with Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam facing off against former congressman Tom Perriello, while the Republican contest has largely been dominated by Ed Gillespie.

Tuesday's elections marked the first time both parties held contests on the same day in the commonwealth's history.

A fierce fight

For Democrats, the race had been framed as a reboot of the Bernie Sanders-Hillary Clinton contest.

