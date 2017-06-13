Northam wins Democratic Virginia governor nomination

Washington (CNN) Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam is on track to win the Democratic nomination for Virginia governor in the primary election Tuesday evening, CNN has projected.

Northam's win capped off fierce competition on the Democratic side, with Northam facing off against former congressman Tom Perriello.

With votes still coming in, the Republican gubernatorial primary remained undecided -- a shocking outcome after a campaign largely dominated by Ed Gillespie. However, with more than half of precincts reporting, Gillespie was only neck-and-neck with Prince William County Board of Supervisors chair Corey Stewart.

In a statement congratulating Northam, outgoing Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe linked the Republican field to President Donald Trump.

Tuesday's elections marked the first time both parties held contests on the same day in the commonwealth's history.

