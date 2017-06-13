Democrats in Virginia are making an important choice -- but it's not the one you think

Story highlights The polls are tight in tonight's Virginia primary

But the dividing lines between the candidates are less clear than expected

(CNN) When former congressman Tom Perriello made his surprise entrance into the Virginia Democratic gubernatorial primary in January, the stage looked set for an intra-party proxy war -- the establishment, in the form of incumbent Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, put to the test by Perriello and the party's growing progressive insurgency.

But while the campaign has been fiercely fought, and the polls are tight, the dividing lines between the candidates have proven fuzzier than expected. The Clinton-Sanders redux race many hoped for never materialized. Instead, the animating questions have been both broader, with President Donald Trump's long shadow looming, and narrower, as the candidates jostled over issues unique to the Commonwealth.

That could be a problem for Periello, whose profile is less that of state politician than megaphone for the Trump-era angst of the national party. And that could be the importance of this race for Democrats at the state level. Are they going to make Trump the focus of every contest, or is their path back to power through local issues?

At the outset of the campaign, Perriello drew headlines for his full-throated assault on Trump, an apparent effort to nationalize the race and coalesce the growing resistance to the incoming administration's controversial agenda. Northam initially centered his focus on statewide questions. But as primary day has neared, the competing ideas about what issues should drive the race dovetailed. Northam, a doctor, has upped his attacks on Trump, calling the President a "'narcissistic maniac" in an ad last month.

Despite their varying approaches, months on the trail have revealed two candidates as more alike than not.

