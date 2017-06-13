US ambassador to Qatar to step down amid diplomatic crisis

Story highlights Her decision to step down comes in the midst of a major diplomatic crisis in the region

Washington (CNN) US ambassador to Qatar Dana Shell Smith announced Tuesday that she will step down later this month, as planned, after serving in the post for three years. Her decision comes in the midst of a major diplomatic crisis in the region, a week after major Gulf nations severed ties with Doha.

"This month, I end my 3 years as U.S. Ambassador to #Qatar. It has been the greatest honor of my life and I'll miss this great country," she tweeted.

US ambassadorships typically last three years and a source close to Smith told CNN that she is leaving Qatar as planned now that her post is over.

Smith will also conclude her 25-year career in the foreign service once her post ends, the source said.

In May, Smith made headlines after taking the rare step of expressing frustration with the Trump administration for complicating American diplomats' work overseas.

