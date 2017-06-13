Trump criticizes latest court ruling against travel ban

Story highlights Trump's Justice Department has asked the Supreme Court to review the matter

The President has repeatedly condemned sitting federal judges and decisions he does not like

(CNN) President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning denounced a federal court ruling against his travel ban, his latest criticism on the judiciary in the ongoing legal battle over his controversial executive order.

"Well, as predicted, the 9th Circuit did it again - Ruled against the TRAVEL BAN at such a dangerous time in the history of our country. S.C.," he tweeted.

"S.C." is an apparent reference to the Supreme Court, which Trump's Justice Department has asked to review the matter.

On Monday, a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against a revised version of the executive order, using the President's tweets against him in making their decision. It is yet another stinging loss from a court that similarly refused to reinstate Trump's original executive order on travel in February.

"We conclude that the President, in issuing the Executive Order, exceeded the scope of the authority delegated to him by Congress," the three judges, all appointed by President Bill Clinton, wrote. "(I)mmigration, even for the President, is not a one-person show."

