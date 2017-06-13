Trump suggests more money needed in health care bill

Story highlights Trump met with senators Tuesday

He hopes to press them on finalizing health care legislation

Referring to Obamacare as a "disaster," Trump said the legislation he hopes to sign would be "phenomenal for the people of our country."

"Generous, kind, with heart. That is what I am saying," Trump said. "And that may be adding additional money into it. We are going to come out with a real bill, not Obamacare."

The meeting, organized to give the President a chance to check in on the process, brought together an eclectic group of Republican lawmakers as the Senate grapples in private with how to reform America's health care system.

Republicans currently face a do-or-die moment to pass a bill. Since the House passed Obamacare repeal earlier this year, Senate Republicans have been crafting their own repeal bill behind closed doors. Now, facing a deadline if they want to finish the legislation this summer, the Trump administration is looking to step up pressure on GOP senators.

