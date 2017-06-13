Story highlights Mueller was named the special counsel the next day

He previously held the post of FBI chief

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump interviewed Robert Mueller as a potential replacement for fired FBI Director James Comey the day before the former FBI director was named special counsel, a White House official said Tuesday.

The official, who would not detail what the two discussed during the interview, said it took place on May 16.

If Mueller knew he was going to be named special counsel, it is unlikely he divulged that information to Trump. CNN has reported at the time that the White House was given only a brief heads up that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was naming Mueller to oversee Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential collusion from Trump's campaign associates.

Conservative media, led by Newsmax CEO and Trump friend Chris Ruddy, have suggested that the interview shows Mueller has a conflict in his special counsel investigation.

