Tillerson: Diplomatic thaw with Cuba supports Castro regime

Story highlights President Donald Trump is expected to reveal his new policy toward Cuba in a speech in Miami on Friday

Tillerson said Cuba must look at its human rights record

(CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told lawmakers on Tuesday that the current US policy of diplomatic engagement with Cuba, put in place by the Obama administration, financially benefits the Cuban government and doesn't comply with US laws.

Tillerson's remarks come as the Trump administration is conducting an interagency review of its Cuba policy , which is expected to result in a roll back of some Obama-era changes.

President Donald Trump is expected to reveal his administration's new policy toward Cuba in a speech in Miami on Friday , two US officials told CNN over the weekend.

In his testimony, Tillerson described a dichotomy between the "sunny" and "dark" sides of the US-Cuba relationship -- the first of which promotes economic development and access to information in Cuba, while the latter provides revenue for the authoritarian regime, which inherently benefits from any influx of cash on the communist island.

"If we're going to sustain the sunny side of the relationship," Tillerson insisted, "Cuba must -- absolutely must -- begin to address its human rights challenges."

Read More