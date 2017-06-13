The Senators Jeff Sessions needs to worry about in the Russia hearing, ranked

(CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions will face down more than a dozen of his former colleagues this afternoon when he testifies in front of the Senate intelligence committee about the ongoing probe into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.

The committee is comprised of 8 Republicans and 7 Democrats as well as four ex officio members who may or may not show up. (My guess is John McCain and Jack Reed are there while Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell are not.)

One good way to watch the hearing is to know which of those 17 Senators pose the most -- and least -- risk to Sessions. I've ranked them all based on that criteria. The #1 ranked Senator poses the single biggest risk to Sessions' chances of making it through the hearing unscathed.

Here we go!