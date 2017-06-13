Senate narrowly votes to back Saudi arms sale

Story highlights Resolutions to disapprove of the sales were offered by Rand Paul and Chris Murphy

Just five Democrats voted to approve the sale and four Republicans voted against

(CNN) The Senate on Tuesday narrowly voted to support a $510 million sale of precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia, defeating a resolution to block the sale in a 47-to-53 vote.

The narrow vote to dismiss a resolution to block the transaction was a significant shift from a similar vote last year on a tank sale to Saudi Arabia under the Obama administration that was easily tabled, or killed, 71-27.

Both resolutions to disapprove of the sales were offered by Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut. But this time, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Foreign Relations ranking Democrat Ben Cardin of Maryland and most of the Democratic caucus joined their effort to oppose it.

Just five Democrats voted to support the sale -- Sens. Bill Nelson of Florida, Claire McCaskill of Missouri, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Mark Warner of Virginia and Joe Donnelly of Indiana -- while four Republicans voted against the arms agreement.

The $510 million munitions sale is just a small slice of the $110 billion arms sale that President Donald Trump announced during his visit there last year. Most of that sale still has to be finalized, which means Congress will have a chance to vote on many future arms sales to Saudi Arabia, too.

