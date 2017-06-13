Senators reach Russia sanctions deal

Washington (CNN) Senate leaders struck an agreement Monday to roll out additional sanctions on Russia and make it difficult for the President to lift them.

The Senate Foreign Relations and Banking Committee announced a deal that had the support of the committee's top Democrats and Republicans that's expected to attract wide bipartisan support.

The proposal would provide for a congressional review process if the executive branch eases current sanctions on Russia. And it imposes new sanctions in a number of categories, including those "conducting malicious cyber activity on behalf of the Russian government" and "supplying weapons to the Assad regime."

The measure would also authorize assistance for European countries concerned about Russian aggression, and require a study on the "flow of illicit finance involving Russia and a formal assessment of US economic exposure to Russian state-owned entities."

The legislation is expected to be attached as an amendment to an unrelated bill involving sanctions on Iran.

