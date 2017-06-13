Sessions, Wyden scrap over AG's 'problematic' role

Story highlights Wyden lit into Sessions more than one hour into their hearing

He asked the attorney general to explain his recusal in the federal Russia probe

"This is a secret innuendo out being leaked out there about me, and I don't appreciate it," Sessions said

(CNN) Civility crumbled Tuesday in the Senate intelligence committee when Sen. Ron Wyden aggressively questioned Attorney General Jeff Sessions on just what former FBI Director James Comey thought was "problematic" about Sessions that would ultimately lead to his recusal in the federal Russia probe.

Wyden, one of the Senate intelligence committee's most liberal members, lit into Sessions more than one hour into the hearing -- prying into why Comey believed Sessions had been compromised. The questions prompted a previously cool Sessions to sputter a little bit, before blasting back at Wyden, suggesting that the senators themselves were guilty of leaking classified information.

"Gen. Sessions, respectfully you're not answering the question," Wyden said.

"Well, what is the question??" Sessions shot back.

"Mr. Comey said there were matters with respect to the recusal that were problematic and he couldn't talk about them. What are they?" Wyden asked.

