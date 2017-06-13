Deputy AG Rosenstein set for budget hearing Tuesday

Story highlights It's likely to be overshadowed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions' appearance before the Senate

But House members could use it as a chance to grill Rosenstein about other topics

Washington (CNN) Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein returns to Capitol Hill on Tuesday for a public hearing in front of the House's budget-writing Appropriations Committee.

The topic of the 2 p.m. ET hearing is the Justice Department's budget.

It's likely to be overshadowed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions' public appearance at a Senate intelligence committee hearing.

But House members could use it as a chance to grill Rosenstein about other topics, including the firing of FBI Director James Comey, the investigation into Russian meddling in last year's election and Rosenstein's decision to tap former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel overseeing that probe.

PBS's Judy Woodruff reported Monday that Trump friend Chris Ruddy told her after visiting the White House that Trump is "considering perhaps terminating" Mueller -- a decision that would set off a massive political backlash. Ruddy later confirmed the comment to CNN. If Trump were to make such a move, he would have to order Rosenstein to fire Mueller.

