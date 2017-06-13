(CNN) CNN political analyst Kirsten Powers pushed back against former Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller on Tuesday for calling California Sen. Kamala Harris "hysterical" during her questioning of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

In speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper about Sessions' performance at the Senate intelligence committee hearing, Miller said the attorney general "knocked away some of the hysteria from Kamala Harris and some of the Democrats who wanted to make this a big partisan show."

Powers fired back at Miller, asking him, "How was Sen. Kamala Harris hysterical?"

"It didn't seem like there was any effort to try to get to a real question or to the bottom of things," Miller responded.

"I think she asked a lot of questions," Powers said. "She was very dogged. I wouldn't say she was any more dogged than Sen. Ron Wyden was, would you say that?"

