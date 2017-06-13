White House expected to grant Pentagon authority for Afghanistan troop levels

Story highlights The defense secretary will now have the authority to decide troop levels in Afghanistan

The Trump administration already delegated authority for official troop levels in Iraq and Syria to Mattis

Washington (CNN) The Pentagon is expected to soon announce that Defense Secretary James Mattis will now have authority to make decisions about how many US troops are deployed to Afghanistan without first having to get formal agreement from the White House, according to a US official familiar with the plan.

While Mattis will decide under his new authority, he will have to keep President Donald Trump fully informed and briefed, the official said.

This is a change from the Bush and Obama administrations, where the White House approved troop levels, largely because tens of thousands of personnel were involved.

The Trump administration already delegated the authority to set those official troop levels in the fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria to Mattis in April.

A US senior defense official told CNN that the decision concerning troop levels in Syria and Iraq was communicated via an internal policy memo on April 20.

